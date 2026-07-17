AC/DC’s Brian Johnson and Angus Young talk touring, the band’s legacy

Singer Brian Johnson (L) and musician Angus Young of AC/DC perform onstage during the AC/DC PWR UP Europe tour at Merkur Spiel-Arena on July 08, 2025 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

AC/DC recently kicked off a new North American leg of their Power Up tour, and undoubtedly some fans may be wondering whether this will be the last time they see the rockers on the road.

It seems AC/DC's Brian Johnson and Angus Young don't really know yet.

The duo recently spoke to USA Today, and when the subject of where they'd like to play their last show came up they skirted the question.

“I hope it’s not my funeral,” Young said, with Johnson adding, “Upstairs rather than down!”

Narrowing it down a little more, Young responded, “On Earth?” He noted, “It’s a tough, tough call.”

“I wouldn’t want to upset any of the fans by saying, ‘No, that’s the best place,'” Johnson said of where they'd say goodbye. “After a gig, when I say, ‘Hey, thank you so much’ (to the crowd), you mean it, you know?”

As for how they want to be remembered, Young said, "I would just say 'a great rock band.'"

“They were great at what they did. And they did it consistently,” Johnson added of their legacy. “You never thought back in the day that, when I finish here … I’m going to be 79,” to which Young joked, “Can you count that high?”

“I can’t even (expletive) think of it,” Johnson said. “Saying it back then, I would have just laughed at you.”

AC/DC's Power Up tour hits Madison, Wisconsin, on Sunday. It wraps Sept. 29 in Philadelphia. A complete list of show dates can be found at acdc.com.

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