Ace Frehley’s issues with the IRS keeping him from touring Europe

Ace Frehley is about to release his new solo album, 10,000 Volts, on February 23, but his fans overseas may have to wait a bit before they get to see him play any of the songs live.

In an interview with chaoszine, the former KISS guitarist reveals that he hopes to tour Europe this summer, although he has some problems to fix first.

“Well, there’s a good chance I can make it to Europe in late summer if I get my passport renewed,” he said. “I’ve been having issues with renewing my passport because I have some problems with the IRS, and it’s not really the passport bureau but the IRS.”

Frehley says he owes the IRS more than $50,000 and until he pays he won’t be able to renew his passport. He has attorneys working on the issue, but if they can't fix things he’s hoping to head overseas next summer. He adds, "But I’d love it to be this summer because it’s been too long since I did all the festivals there.”

But while European fans will have to wait, folks in the U.S. will have several chances to see Frehley live. He'll be hitting the road starting January 25 in Frankfort, Kentucky. A complete list of dates can be found at acefrehley.com.

Meanwhile, Ace continues to take shots at his former band KISS. In the interview he notes that while he still has a decent relationship with Gene Simmons, the same can't be said for Paul Stanley, noting he doesn't think much about Stanley's abilities.

“You know, I can play rings around Paul Stanley on guitar,” he shared. “I can even sing better than him and don’t have to use backing tracks."

