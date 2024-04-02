Adrian Belew & Tony Levin team up with Steve Vai & Danny Carey for tour celebrating '80s-era King Crimson

The '80s-era music of King Crimson will be celebrated on a new tour featuring former members Adrian Belew and Tony Levin.

The BEAT tour will have the two musicians teaming up with guitar great Steve Vai and Tool drummer Danny Carey to reinterpret three King Crimson albums – 1981's Discipline, 1982's Beat and 1984's Three Of A Perfect Pair – which were also the first three to feature Belew and Levin.

“The 1981 through 1984 King Crimson created a music all its own. Timeless. Beautiful. Complex. Fierce,” Belew shares. “For the fans who lived through it then, and the ones who never got to witness it, our aim is to bring it to life again. A monumental task but we're going for it! There are not enough exclamation points to express my excitement!”

Levin adds, “This is going to be quite a tour. Revisiting some of my favorite music is a treat in itself, but in company of this stellar lineup, I expect to have my musical butt kicked!”

The BEAT tour kicks off September 12 in San Jose, California, with dates confirmed through November 8 in Las Vegas. A ticket presale is already open, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday, April 5.

