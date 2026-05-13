Aerosmith 'proud and grateful' to be part of producer Jack Douglas' legacy

Jay Messina, Jack Douglas and Steven Tyler listen to playback of tracks for Aerosmith's "Draw The Line" Lp, while recording at The Cenacle in Armonk NY, May 15, 1977.(Ron Pownall/Getty Images)

Aerosmith has paid tribute to producer Jack Douglas, who produced four of their multi-Platinum albums.

Douglas died Monday at the age of 80. The band took to Instagram Wednesday to remember the producer, noting he "changed our lives."

“We are mourning the loss of Jack Douglas, the legendary producer whose talent and passion shaped our sound and changed our lives,” the band wrote. “Jack was a brilliant artist and collaborator who inspired us in profound ways and left an indelible mark on the entire music industry.”

“We celebrate his life and epic career and feel so privileged to have known him and to benefit from his remarkable skill and friendship,” they added. “We are heartbroken for his family, but find comfort in knowing how much he loved his life and work. We are so proud and grateful to be part of his legacy.”

Douglas worked as producer and engineer on four Aerosmith albums in the 1970s: 1974's Get Your Wings, 1975's Toys in the Attic, 1976's Rocks and 1977's Draw the Line. He also produced 1982's Rock in a Hard Place and 2012's Music From Another Dimension!, which was the band's final album. Douglas also helped write songs with the band and produced several of guitarist Joe Perry's solo albums.

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