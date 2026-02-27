Aerosmith release ‘Walkin’ The Dog’ live performance from reissue of their self-titled debut

Aerosmith is set to reissue their self-titled debut album in March, and they are giving fans a preview of the bonus material that will come with it.

The Boston rockers have released "Walkin' The Dog (Live At Paul's Mall, 1973)" to digital outlets. It's part of the limited-edition five-LP Aerosmith (Legendary Collector's Edition), dropping March 20.

In addition to the 1973 live performance at Boston venue Paul’s Mall on black vinyl, the set includes the original album remastered on clear vinyl, along with a 2024 Album Mix on translucent red vinyl. The set also includes unreleased studio tracks on black vinyl and a UV cloud-effect 12-inch vinyl, featuring both the 2024 remaster and mix of the band's iconic single “Dream On.”

The set also comes with a hardcover book featuring never-before-seen photos, plus liner notes with new interviews with Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer. There are also contributions from musicians like Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Dolly Parton, The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson, Guns N’ Roses’ Slash and more.

In addition to the Collector's Edition set, Aerosmith will release Aerosmith (Legendary Edition) as four-LP and three-CD sets, as well as digitally, as a single CD and as a single LP, available in both black and translucent red.

All formats are available for preorder now.

