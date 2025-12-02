Aerosmith and Yungblud tease new version of 'One More Time' track ‘Wild Woman’

Yungblud, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry perform during a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for MTV)

Aerosmith and Yungblud are ready to give fans some more music.

After releasing the collaborative EP One More Time on Nov. 21, Aerosmith has revealed they're releasing a new take on one of the EP's tracks, "Wild Woman," featuring a guest singer.

"A "Wild Woman" feature coming soon," they wrote on Instagram. "There was a cowgirl who loved this song so much that we had to add her on! Can you guess who?"

The post doesn't name the cowgirl, but it includes a photo of a Western hat that seems to be hinting that it's Lainey Wilson. The hat looks like the Charlie 1 Horse hat that's part of the company behind Lainey Wilson's collection.

Yungblud commented on Aerosmith's post, writing, "Let's ride," which could also be a Lainey clue: She recorded a song called "Let's Ride!" with The Wiggles for their March 2025 album, Wiggle Up, Giddy Up – With Friends!

So far, there’s no word on when Aerosmith and Yungblud will be releasing the new take on “Wild Woman.”

One More Time is the first collaboration between Aerosmith and Yungblud. It debuted at #9 on the Billboard 200 Album chart.

