Aerosmith’s Brad Whitford joins Godsmack for performance of “Dream On”

By Jill Lances

Aerosmith's Peace Out tour doesn't start until September, but guitarist Brad Whitford isn't sitting at home waiting to take the stage.

The rocker made a surprise appearance at Godsmack's show at the Firstbank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee, on Wednesday, joining the band for a rendition of the Aerosmith classic "Dream On." A snippet of the performance can be seen on Aerosmith's Instagram account.

"Such an incredible honor to have shared the stage with the one and only Mr. Brad Whitford of @aerosmith," Godsmack frontman Sully Erna shared on Facebook. "We are still living out our childhood dreams and humbled every day! Thank you Brad!"

The appearance comes just a few weeks after Aerosmith announced their final tour. It's set to kick off September 2 in Philadelphia, with dates confirmed through January 26, 2024, in Montreal. A complete list of dates can be found at aerosmith.com.

