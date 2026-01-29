Aerosmith’s Tom Hamilton takes last ride on Disney World’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster ahead of band's removal

Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton went to Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, to say his goodbye to the band's namesake roller coaster.

The rocker visited the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster featuring Aerosmith with his new band Close Enemies, and posted photos and video from the experience on Instagram. Video shows Hamilton greeting fans while in line for the ride, while one of the photos is the souvenir photo taken of him and his band during the ride.

“What a day at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, with my new band, @closeenemiesofficial, riding Aerosmith’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster one last time before it takes its final lap,” Hamilton wrote alongside his post. “It’s been an absolute honor to share this ride with our fans for so many years. Huge thanks to the amazing cast members for the warmth, hospitality, and respect for what this moment means.”

It was announced in November 2024 that Aerosmith was being replaced by The Muppets on the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. The decision to change the ride came after Disney decided to replace Muppet Vision 3D with Monsters Inc. land.

In December 2025 Aerosmith's video intro for the ride, which featured Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, was removed in order for construction to start on the Muppets revamp. Soon after it was announced that the ride's last day of operation would be March 1.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster starring Aerosmith opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, then named Disney-MGM Studios, in July 1999. It started with the band in the studio before taking off to a concert and bringing the riders along with them. It featured iconic tunes from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, including “Walk This Way,” “Love in an Elevator” and “Sweet Emotion.”

