Aftermath of Hurricane Helene forces cancellation of The Black Crowes’ Kentucky show

The Black Crowes have been forced to cancel an upcoming concert in Kentucky due to the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

"Due to travel complications caused by Hurricane Helene, The Black Crowes show scheduled for Oct. 1 in Pikeville, KY at Appalachian Wireless Arena has unfortunately been canceled," reads a message on the band's Instagram Story.

All ticketholders will receive refunds for their purchase.

The Black Crowes kicked off the second leg of their Happiness Bastards tour on Sept. 27 in Northfield, Ohio. Their next show is scheduled for Oct. 3 in Simpsonville, South Carolina. A complete list of dates can be found at theblackcrowes.com.

