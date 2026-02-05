Al Jardine to play 'The Beach Boys Love You' at special LA concert

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Al Jardine, founding member of The Beach Boys, performs onstage during the "Friends and Family" tour at Saban Theatre on July 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

The Beach Boys' Al Jardine has announced a very special show in Los Angeles to coincide with the upcoming release of the new Beach Boys box set, We Gotta Groove: The Brother Studio Years.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, backed by the Pet Sounds Band aka Brian Wilson's longtime backing band, will headline the United Theater on Broadway in Los Angeles on Feb. 27. They'll perform the 1977 album The Beach Boys Love You in its entirety for the very first time.

According to the announcement, the show will feature "other surprises" from the upcoming box set.

Tickets for the show are on sale now.

We Gotta Groove: The Brother Studio Years, dropping Feb. 13, is a three-CD, three-LP box set highlighting Beach Boys music recorded between 1976 and 1977.

It includes a newly remastered version of The Beach Boys Love You and a whole host of bonus material, including the shelved album Adult/Child, which was recorded in 1977, and previously only available through collector's tapes and bootlegs.

We Gotta Groove: The Brother Studio Years is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.