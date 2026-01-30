Albums by The Velvet Underground and The Stooges get high fidelity reissue

The Velvet Underground's Loaded and The Stooges' Fun House are the latest albums to get a high fidelity audio release.

Both are part of Rhino High Fidelity's series of limited-edition, high-end vinyl reissues, cut from the original master tapes. Only 5,000 individually numbered copies have been pressed on 180-gram black vinyl and are available now via Rhino.com.

Loaded, released in 1970, was The Velvet Underground's fourth studio album, and their last with lead singer and primary songwriter Lou Reed. It featured such iconic tunes as "Sweet Jane" and "Rock & Roll."

Fun House, also released in 1970, was The Stooges' sophomore record. Although it wasn't a commercial hit when released, it went on to develop a cult following and has been included on lists of the greatest albums of all time.

"Something about this record that I like is the way it begins with a couple of very short, fully structured numbers, and then slips farther and farther out of control...yet it never loses a structure of its own," The Stooges' Iggy Pop writes in new liner notes. "This is not a meat-and-potatoes record. It's not 'ten really good songs that the consumer can depend on.'"

