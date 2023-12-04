Alex Lifeson on the future of Rush: “It’s just not in our DNA to stop"

Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have given fans a smidgeon of hope that they may one day come together to play the band's music again.

During an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, both were asked whether they could go on following the death of drummer Neal Peart — and they didn't rule it out.

“It’s difficult to figure out what that chapter is without him,” Lifeson shared. Lee added that he and Lifeson have discussed hiring a drummer to go out on tour with them, noting, “It’s not impossible, but at this point, I can’t guarantee it.”

But it sounds like Lifeson is a bit more hopeful that it may happen one day, sharing, “It’s just not in our DNA to stop."

Lee, meanwhile, is still out on his book tour promoting his recently released memoir, My Effin' Life. It hits Detroit, Michigan, on December 4 and wraps December 7 in Toronto.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.