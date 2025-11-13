Alex Van Halen releasing Van Halen anthology

Drummer Alex Van Halen of Van Halen performs at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, FL (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Corbis via Getty Images)

After releasing his memoir in 2024, Alex Van Halen is getting ready to release another book, which will surely excite Van Halen fans.

The rocker revealed on Instagram that he has been working with Genesis Publications on an official Van Halen anthology, which he describes as "a visual and written journey told through my perspective."

He adds that the book, which he personally curated, is a “celebration of the music, the moments, and the legacy we built together.”

The book's description notes that it will include iconic Van Halen photography, as well as rare and never-before-seen images from Alex's private archives, covering the years 1978 to 1984. It will also include tour memorabilia, press materials, correspondence and more.

The book will be released as a signed, limited-edition box set, with those interested urged to sign up for updates.

Alex released his memoir, Brothers, in October 2024, which he described as a love letter to his late brother, guitar great Eddie Van Halen. The audio book included a previously unreleased song, "Unfinished," which was described as the last piece of music Alex wrote with Eddie.

