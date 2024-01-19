Alice in Chains teases 30th anniversary 'Jar of Flies' announcement

Alice in Chains may be reopening their Jar of Flies.

In a Facebook post, the "Man in the Box" outfit is teasing the date January 25, which will mark the 30th anniversary of their 1994 Jar of Flies EP. The post also features artwork of flies surrounding the AiC logo.

Jar of Flies followed Alice in Chains' 1992 hit album Dirt and arrived during the last years of the grunge era. It debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, making it the first EP to ever achieve that feat.

Alice in Chains' most recent album is 2018's Rainier Fog.

