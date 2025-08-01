Alice Cooper's golf obsession grew from him replacing 1 'addiction' with another

If you're an Alice Cooper fan, you know that the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is really into playing golf and has hosted a charity golf tournament for the past 27 years. But in a new interview, Alice says he only got into the sport because he needed something to distract him from his substance abuse.

Speaking to the Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, Alice explained, "I had to find an addiction that wasn't gonna kill me because all my other ones were killing me. And I lived in Arizona, so I went, 'Well, there's 130 courses in Phoenix — I'll try that.'"

"And I got addicted immediately," he continued. "I hit two good shots and I went, 'OK, I'm here.' I play every morning."

Asked if he plays with his "rock friends," Alice dished, "Some of the guys can play. A lot of the guys really shouldn't be on the golf course at all. You know, Meat Loaf should never have been on a golf course." He added that Eddie Van Halen wasn't exactly a whiz on the links either.

"So you played golf with Eddie Van Halen and Meat Loaf?" the deejay asked.

"Well, I played golf," quipped Alice.

Alice and his original Alice Cooper Group recently released their first new album in over 50 years, The Revenge Of Alice Cooper.

