Allman Brothers Band releasing 1972 Syracuse University concert on CD & digital for the first time

The Allman Brothers Band is revisiting a classic live performance for a new release coming early next year.

Manley Field House, Syracuse University, April 7, 1972, dropping January 12, captures a concert during the group's brief Five-Man-Band period, following the October 1971 death of Duane Allman, which saw them playing over 40 shows with a lineup of only five original members: Gregg Allman, Dickey Betts, Berry Oakley, Butch Trucks and Jaimoe.

Although the concert has previously been available as a fan bootleg, this is the first time it will be released digitally and on CD. It includes performances of such classic tunes as “Midnight Rider,” “Whipping Post” and "Statesboro Blues," as well as the one-time-only “Syracuse Jam,” a performance that doesn’t appear on any other known recording from the band.

Here is the track list for Manley Field House, Syracuse University, April 7, 1972"

"Introduction"

"Statesboro Blues"

"Done Somebody Wrong"

"Ain't Wastin' Time No More"

"One Way Out"

"Stormy Monday"

"You Don't Love Me"

"In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed"

"Midnight Rider"

"Whipping Post"

"Syracuse Jam"

"Hot 'Lanta"

