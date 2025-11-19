America announces 2026 tour dates

Rock band America performs onstage at The Canyon Club on October 26, 2019 in Agoura Hills, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

America is hitting the road on a new tour in 2026.

The band, best known for such classic tracks as “A Horse with No Name” and “Sister Golden Hair,” has announced dates for The Happy Trails Tour 2026. The trek will kick off March 7 in Highland, California, and wrap May 23 in Modesto, California, with more dates to be added.

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at AmericaTheBand.com.

Original America member Dewey Bunnell is currently leading the group, following fellow original band member Gerry Beckley's retirement from touring in 2024.

Bunnell and Beckley were announced as nominees for the 2026 class of the Songwriters Hall of Fame in October. Nominees become eligible 20 years after their first commercial release of a song. Inductees will be celebrated at a gala event in New York City next year.

