Are gas prices the new Grinch? How fuel costs are reshaping the holidays

Caribou reports that 78% of drivers say high fuel prices are impacting holiday spending, with many cutting back on gifts and travel due to financial strain.

Holiday budgets have to stretch to cover gifts, gatherings, and trips home. This year, more of that budget is going into the gas tank. Nearly four in five drivers (78%) say higher fuel prices are affecting their holiday spending this year, according to Caribou's American Car Life Survey. Seventy-one percent say gas prices are changing their holiday travel plans.

Gas prices remain at record highs for the season, despite recent relief at the pump. AAA reports that the national average for regular gas dropped below $4 a gallon this month for the first time since July, but it is still on track for the most expensive November on record. In Caribou's survey, 1 in 5 drivers reported spending $300 or more a month on fuel, and a few weeks of easing prices won't undo months of strain.

Caribou breaks down the latest data on how drivers are adapting their holiday plans to offset higher fuel prices and how they can revisit their car loan to find savings.

Gift lists are getting shorter

Gift-giving is one of the first traditions feeling the pinch. Among drivers whose primary vehicles aren't fully electric, 44% say higher fuel prices are causing them to spend less on gifts this holiday season, while 33% are buying presents for fewer people.

The cutbacks extend to other holiday traditions. Nearly a third (31%) are spending less on decorations, and 29% are scaling back holiday meals, events, or outings.

A data bar chart revealing top ways drivers rethink their holiday spending to offset higher fuel costs. (Stacker/Stacker)

Caribou

Not everyone can absorb the added pressure by simply spending less. More than a quarter of drivers say they're dipping into savings (27%) or relying more heavily on credit cards (26%) because of higher fuel prices. While savings can provide a temporary cushion, carrying additional credit card debt into the new year can make the holidays more expensive long after the decorations come down.

Younger drivers, who tend to have thinner financial cushions, are the most vulnerable. Among Gen Z drivers, 34% are dipping into savings and 30% are leaning more on credit cards — double the share of Baby Boomer drivers.

Holiday travel is taking a back seat

Gas costs are also influencing whether and how Americans travel to celebrate.

The survey found that 71% of drivers are making at least one adjustment to their holiday travel plans because of higher fuel prices. Taking fewer trips is the most common response (36%), followed by driving shorter distances (29%). Some are cutting travel plans altogether. Nearly a quarter (24%) are skipping a trip they would normally take.

A data bar chart revealing how higher fuel costs are impacting holiday travel plans. (Stacker/Stacker)

Caribou

For families spread across different cities, these decisions can mean missing annual gatherings or choosing which relatives to visit. Parents face particularly difficult trade-offs with 39% of respondents who have children under 18 reporting that they are taking fewer trips. Twenty-nine percent say they are relying more on credit cards for holiday spending.

Some younger drivers are finding workarounds. 1 in 4 Gen Z drivers say they're carpooling or splitting gas costs with family or friends for holiday travel, compared with just 6% of Baby Boomers.

For those planning to hit the road, combining visits into one trip, sharing rides, and comparing fuel prices along the route can help reduce expenses without eliminating holiday traditions altogether.

The financial pressure started long before the holidays

Over the past six months, drivers have tried many tactics to offset fuel costs. Over a quarter (26%) have cut back on groceries or household essentials to afford gas, and 22% have delayed maintenance or repairs, which can turn a manageable fix into a larger bill later, especially heading into winter driving conditions.

Just 9% of surveyed drivers say they've refinanced their car loan in the past six months to help offset higher fuel costs.

Looking beyond the gas pump for savings

For drivers trying to make room in their holiday budgets, car payments and insurance are other recurring costs worth reviewing.

A car loan is an expense many people stop thinking about after purchasing their vehicle, but refinancing—replacing an existing car loan with a new one—may offer an opportunity to secure a lower interest rate or monthly payment.

Drivers whose credit scores have improved, debt levels have decreased, or payment histories have strengthened since their original purchase may qualify for more favorable terms. Using a car refinance calculator to estimate both monthly savings and total borrowing costs can help drivers determine whether refinancing makes financial sense.

The holidays inevitably come with extra expenses, but they shouldn't have to mean giving up every tradition or gathering. By reviewing the full cost of car ownership, drivers may find opportunities to free up money for the moments that matter most.

Methodology

Caribou's survey was conducted from Oct. 21-28, 2026 among 2,000 U.S. respondents to understand Americans' relationship with their cars, including driving habits, fuel costs, and preferred car features and technology. Questions about fuel costs were asked only of respondents whose primary vehicle is not fully electric (n=1,924). All respondents currently have a car loan on their primary vehicle.

This story was produced by Caribou and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.