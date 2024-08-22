Audiobook of Alex Van Halen’s autobiography to feature last song he wrote with brother Eddie Van Halen

By Jill Lances

Alex Van Halen's upcoming autobiography, Brothers, will offer a treat to fans who decide to listen to it as an audiobook.

A description of the release posted to the Van Halen website reveals that the audiobook, narrated by Alex, will feature the added bonus of a previously unreleased song, "Unfinished," which was written by Alex and his late brother, guitar great Eddie Van Halen. It is described as “the last piece of music they wrote together."

Brothers, which Alex described as a love letter to Eddie, will be released Oct. 22. It will include previously unseen photos from Alex's private collection and will delve into the brothers' childhood. It also includes "tales of musical politics, infighting, and plenty of bad-boy behavior."

Brothers is available for preorder now.

