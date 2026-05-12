Author says new Stevie Nicks-themed book 'Lessons & Lace' collects the 'wisdom' the singer has shared

One day Stevie Nicks will write a memoir, but until then we can make do with Lessons & Lace, a biography of the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer that's due out Sept. 15.

Written by Rachel Brodsky, the book, subtitled "Everything I Know About Dreams, Heartbreak, and Magic I Learned from Stevie Nicks," isn't a straight biography. It's a series of chapters organized around specific themes.

According to a press release, each chapter is focused on a "different life lesson that Stevie has absorbed and later dispensed wisdom on," drawn from archival interviews and comments from those in Stevie's circle. There are also full-color line drawings to accompany the "notable quotes to inspire hard-learned, life-changing lessons."

"Lessons & Lace recounts Stevie's path to becoming the wisdom-dispersing fairy godmother we know her as today," Brodsky says in a statement.

"I think sometimes we forget how much skepticism she faced from the music industry and her peers ... the uphill climb she faced to be taken seriously as a true artist and writer, what it took to overcome her struggles with addiction, and how she inspired new generations of musicians to write with their own combinations of vulnerability and strength."

Brodsky goes on to say that, like her song "Leather & Lace," Stevie is "soft and hard, romantic and practical, sensual and sensible." She adds that she hopes readers "walk away feeling inspired to live their lives with Stevie-style authenticity, bravery, and truth."

Sept. 15, the day of the book's release, Brodsky will appear at LA's Book Soup to discuss it.

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