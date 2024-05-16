Autographed Roger Taylor sound waves art raising money for a good cause

Queen drummer Roger Taylor, who wrote the song, has teamed up with the Soundwaves Art Foundation for a limited-edition art collection, with each piece featuring a handwritten lyric by Roger that has been digitally added to the artwork. "I'm hearing secret harmonies, It's a kind of magic!" reads the lyric.
Proceeds from the sale benefit Teenage Cancer Trust, which is dedicated to providing specialist treatment and support for young people with cancer.
More info can be found at soundwavesartfoundation.com.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.