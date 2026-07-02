Back to the Beginning one year later: Participating artists reflect on historic concert

Tributes are left in memory of Ozzy Osbourne outside The Crown public house in Birmingham where Black Sabbath played their first ever performance, on July 23, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the Back to the Beginning concert, which took place July 5, 2025, in Birmingham, England. A stacked lineup of hard rock and metal bands led up to the final live performance from the original Black Sabbath lineup and Ozzy Osbourne, who died on July 22, 2025.

Several of the participating artists spoke with ABC Audio about their Back to the Beginning experience.

Tool's Maynard James Keenan: "In the beginning was Black Sabbath, and then everything else fits neatly below when it comes to metal. They were it. So, it was an honor."

Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell: "Just the fact that that was able to happen and [Ozzy] was able to have that moment, we were invited to be a part of it, and celebrate the man and the band, I mean, it's one of the most important things that I was ever included in, and well deserved, as well."

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale: "Everyone was having the same conversations, like, 'Oh, we can't believe we're here,' but also, we wouldn't be the rockers that we are today without these guys, without Ozzy and without Black Sabbath. So just to get to be a part of that was just, we're so grateful, what a tremendous honor."

Mastodon's Brann Dailor: "When we got to go into 'Supernaut,' I was just, like, 'Oh man, this is, this is, like, the biggest moment of your life right now happening.' But I just was pretty taken by the outpouring of love and respect and community. It was all for Ozzy, it was all for Sabbath, all for those guys."

Lamb of God's Randy Blythe: "A show like that will never happen again, for me, ever. It was a magic thing to be a part of, I'm very grateful." ﻿﻿

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