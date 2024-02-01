The Band classic “The Weight” featured in Budweiser’s Super Bowl Clydesdale ad

The Band's classic tune "The Weight" is featured in Budweiser's Clydesdale ad, set to run during Super Bowl 58, which airs February 11 on CBS.

The clip, called "Old School Delivery," is set around a snowstorm that closes all the major highways, with a stuck trucker using the Clydesdales to help him deliver his kegs of Bud to their destination: a bar running low on the brew. It ends with the tagline "delivering since 1876."

"The Weight" is one of the most well-known songs by The Band, which consisted of Robbie Robertson, who wrote the tune, Levon Helm, Rick Danko, Garth Hudson and Richard Manuel.

Although it only hit #63 on the Billboard charts, "The Weight" went on to be ranked #41 on Rolling Stone's list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame also named it one of the 500 Songs that Shaped Rock and Roll.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.