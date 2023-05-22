A bargain? Seven of Eddie Van Halen's guitars being auctioned off for $525,000

Over the weekend, one of Eddie Van Halen's Charvel Art Series guitars was auctioned off for $114,000. If you missed out on that, you can pick up seven of his Charvel Art Series guitars for just $525,000.

Six of the seven guitars were played by the late Van Halen guitar virtuoso onstage over three tours — in 2004, 2007 and 2012 — and are signed by him, as well. The seventh is a custom-built replica of Eddie's legendary "Frankenstrat" guitar, nicknamed "Frank 2." It was owned by Eddie, though he didn't play it onstage.

All seven guitars are being sold as part of one lot at an auction run by Analogr.com, and they all come with certificates of authenticity. At press time, the guitars had not yet reached the reserve price of $525,000 — so far, bidding is only up to $455,800.

