The Beach Boys to play Chicago’s Riot Fest

The Beach Boys join a crowded list of artists booked to play the 2025 Riot Fest, taking place Sept. 19-21 in Chicago.

The annual festival will be headlined by Green Day, blink-182 and Weezer, with a lineup that also includes Ramones drummer Marky Ramone, Jack White, Sex Pistols with Frank Carter and Buzzcocks.

The festival will mark the 20th anniversary of Riot Fest, which began in 2005.

Tickets are on sale now. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit RiotFest.org.

The Beach Boys have a busy spring and summer ahead of them. Their next show is May 2 in Chandler, Arizona, with shows confirmed through Nov. 21 in Lincoln, California.

A complete list of dates can be found at TheBeachBoys.com.

