The Beatles lose 'Billboard' chart record to Taylor Swift

The Beatles have had one of their Billboard records broken, this time by Taylor Swift.

This week's Billboard 200 features three Taylor albums in the top 10: 1989 (Taylor's Version), Lover and Midnights. That brings her total weeks in the top 10 to 384, from 16 albums. That's enough to surpass The Beatles, whose 32 albums have spent 382 weeks in the top 10.

Meet the Beatles was the Fab Four's first entry into the Billboard 200 top 10, the week of February 8, 1964. The reissue of Revolver marked their last top 10 entry, during the week of November 12, 2022.

Overall, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band is The Beatles album with the most weeks in the top 10 with 35, followed by Abbey Road and A Hard Day's Night, both with 28.

Coming in behind The Beatles is The Rolling Stones, with 309 weeks in top 10, followed by Barbra Streisand with 277.

