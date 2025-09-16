The Beatles to offer 'Anthology 4' as a standalone release

The Beatles recently announced several projects associated with their Anthology series, including a massive Anthology Collection box set that features the three original Anthology albums and the new Anthology 4. The Beatles are now giving fans a chance to get that fourth installment without shelling out the price of the whole collection.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just announced that "by popular demand," Anthology 4 will be available as a standalone release. It will be released Nov. 21 as a three-LP or two-CD set, featuring 36 tracks, including 13 previously unreleased demos and session recordings, and other rare recordings.

It is available for preorder now.

The Anthology Collection box set will also be released Nov. 21 digitally and as a 12-LP or eight-CD collection. In addition to the music, it includes four exclusive art cards, housed in hand-numbered envelopes.

The Beatles released their original Anthology album, titled Anthology 1, in 1995, featuring rarities, outtakes and live performances from early in their career. It also included the new song "Free as a Bird," which at the time was the first new Beatles song in 25 years. The song incorporated an old demo recorded by John Lennon with new music recorded by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison.

The original release was followed by Anthology 2 and Anthology 3, which covered later years of the band's career. Both came out in 1996, with Anthology 2 also featuring a new song, "Real Love."

In addition to the Anthology music collection, a restored and remastered version of the eight-part Anthology documentary, which aired on ABC in 1995, will debut Nov. 26 on Disney+ with a new ninth episode. A 25th anniversary edition of The Beatles Anthology book will also be released Oct. 1.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.