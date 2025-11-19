The Beatles top new list of the 50 best rock bands

There have likely been countless debates over which rock band is the best, and now Billboard has chimed in with its picks.

The outlet has just revealed its complete list of the 50 best rock bands as chosen by Billboard staff, with The Beatles coming out on top.

Of course, a lot of people are likely not surprised by the pick, and even Billboard acknowledges that.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah — another list with the Beatles at #1. But with a legacy like theirs, you know you can’t be mad," they write, a callback to the band's classic "She Loves You."

The rest of the top five is not all that surprising either, with The Rolling Stones at #2, followed by Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and Queen.

Rounding out the top 10 are Fleetwood Mac, U2, Sly & The Family Stone, Black Sabbath and Nirvana.

The complete list can be found at Billboard.com.

