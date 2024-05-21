Bernie Taupin says Elton John's next album is coming out "soon"

At a London event on Monday, Elton John's songwriting partner Bernie Taupin offered fans an update on the Rocket Man's next musical move.

Appearing at a charity event at the London Palladium called The Other Songs, Bernie talked about his and Elton's career, which has been going strong for more than 50 years. "We came together not just because we were compatible, but because we had this absolute drive for music, and a love for every kind of music," he said, according to The Mirror.

"Everything we have ever done has been based on a love of music and a tolerance for every kind of music," he added. He also dropped some exciting news.

“Elton and I have an album coming out soon," he said. "I can’t say too much about it, but it’s all written and recorded ... I think it will surprise a lot of people and hopefully excite a lot of people.”

It's not clear what "soon" means. Elton first confirmed the existence of this album in November, when he inducted Bernie into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. There have also been reports that Brandi Carlile produced the album, but that hasn't been confirmed.

When this album does come out, it'll be Elton's first since 2021's The Lockdown Sessions.

