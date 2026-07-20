Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best fantasy performances in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers/tight ends across the franchise's history, based on standard fantasy scoring.

Best Quarterback fantasy games

#5. Jameis Winston, December 8, 2019

- Stats: 456 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 3 Interceptions, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: TAM vs IND, 38-35 Win

- Fantasy points: 34.74

#4. Tom Brady, October 25, 2020

- Stats: 369 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: TAM vs LVR, 45-20 Win

- Fantasy points: 36.86

#3. Tom Brady, January 1, 2023

- Stats: 432 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: TAM vs CAR, 30-24 Win

- Fantasy points: 37.68

#2. Tom Brady, October 10, 2021

- Stats: 411 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 13 Rushing Yards

- Game: TAM vs MIA, 45-17 Win

- Fantasy points: 37.74

#1. Ryan Fitzpatrick, September 9, 2018

- Stats: 417 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 36 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: TAM vs NOR, 48-40 Win

- Fantasy points: 42.28

Best Running Back fantasy games

#5. Reggie Cobb, November 10, 1991

- Stats: 139 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 27 Receiving Yards

- Game: TAM vs DET, 30-21 Win

- Fantasy points: 34.6

#4. Bobby Rainey, November 17, 2013

- Stats: 163 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: TAM vs ATL, 41-28 Win

- Fantasy points: 34.7

#3. Leonard Fournette, November 28, 2021

- Stats: 100 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 31 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: TAM vs IND, 38-31 Win

- Fantasy points: 37.1

#2. Warrick Dunn, December 18, 2000

- Stats: 145 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 53 Receiving Yards

- Game: TAM vs STL, 38-35 Win

- Fantasy points: 37.8

#1. Doug Martin, November 4, 2012

- Stats: 251 Rushing Yards, 4 Rushing TDs, 21 Receiving Yards

- Game: TAM vs OAK, 42-32 Win

- Fantasy points: 51.2

Best Wide Receiver/Tight End fantasy games

#5. Antonio Bryant, December 8, 2008

- Stats: 200 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 9 Receptions, 10 Targets

- Game: TAM vs CAR, 23-38 Loss

- Fantasy points: 32.0

#4. Mike Evans, November 16, 2014

- Stats: 209 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 9 Targets

- Game: TAM vs WAS, 27-7 Win

- Fantasy points: 32.9

#3. Jimmie Giles, October 20, 1985

- Stats: 116 Receiving Yards, 4 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 11 Targets

- Game: TAM vs MIA, 38-41 Loss

- Fantasy points: 35.6

#2. Mike Evans, September 22, 2019

- Stats: 190 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 8 Receptions, 15 Targets

- Game: TAM vs NYG, 31-32 Loss

- Fantasy points: 37.0

#1. Mike Evans, January 1, 2023

- Stats: 207 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 10 Receptions, 12 Targets

- Game: TAM vs CAR, 30-24 Win

- Fantasy points: 38.7