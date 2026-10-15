Best Miami Dolphins fantasy performances so far this season

Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best Miami Dolphins fantasy performances in the 2026 season using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. Players are ranked based on standard fantasy scoring.

Best quarterback fantasy games

#5. Malik Willis, October 4, 2026

- Stats: 85 Passing Yards, 0 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 11 Rushing Yards

- Game: MIA vs MIN, 10-15 Loss

- Fantasy points: 2.5

#4. Malik Willis, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 210 Passing Yards, 0 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 56 Rushing Yards

- Game: MIA vs KAN, 10-24 Loss

- Fantasy points: 10.0

#3. Malik Willis, September 20, 2026

- Stats: 197 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions

- Game: MIA vs SFO, 13-35 Loss

- Fantasy points: 12.48

#2. Malik Willis, September 13, 2026

- Stats: 220 Passing Yards, 0 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 39 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: MIA vs LVR, 13-27 Loss

- Fantasy points: 16.7

#1. Malik Willis, October 11, 2026

- Stats: 137 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 2 Interceptions, 74 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: MIA vs CIN, 24-31 Loss

- Fantasy points: 18.88

Best running back fantasy games

#5. De'Von Achane, September 13, 2026

- Stats: 36 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs, 30 Receiving Yards

- Game: MIA vs LVR, 13-27 Loss

- Fantasy points: 6.6

#4. De'Von Achane, September 20, 2026

- Stats: 74 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs, 19 Receiving Yards

- Game: MIA vs SFO, 13-35 Loss

- Fantasy points: 9.3

#3. Ollie Gordon, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 41 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 14 Receiving Yards

- Game: MIA vs KAN, 10-24 Loss

- Fantasy points: 11.5

#2. Ollie Gordon, October 11, 2026

- Stats: 88 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: MIA vs CIN, 24-31 Loss

- Fantasy points: 14.8

#1. Ollie Gordon, October 4, 2026

- Stats: 100 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: MIA vs MIN, 10-15 Loss

- Fantasy points: 16.0

Best wide receiver fantasy games

#5. Chris Bell, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 67 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 8 Targets

- Game: MIA vs KAN, 10-24 Loss

- Fantasy points: 6.7

#4. Malik Washington, October 4, 2026

- Stats: 67 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 5 Targets

- Game: MIA vs MIN, 10-15 Loss

- Fantasy points: 7.0

#3. Kevin Coleman, October 11, 2026

- Stats: 30 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 3 Receptions, 7 Targets

- Game: MIA vs CIN, 24-31 Loss

- Fantasy points: 9.0

#2. Caleb Douglas, September 13, 2026

- Stats: 94 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 7 Targets

- Game: MIA vs LVR, 13-27 Loss

- Fantasy points: 9.4

#1. Ryan Miller, September 20, 2026

- Stats: 77 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 1 Receptions, 1 Targets

- Game: MIA vs SFO, 13-35 Loss

- Fantasy points: 13.7

Best tight end fantasy games

#5. Will Kacmarek, October 4, 2026

- Stats: 15 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 1 Receptions, 2 Targets

- Game: MIA vs MIN, 10-15 Loss

- Fantasy points: 1.5

#4. Greg Dulcich, September 20, 2026

- Stats: 17 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 2 Receptions, 3 Targets

- Game: MIA vs SFO, 13-35 Loss

- Fantasy points: 1.7

#3. Greg Dulcich, September 13, 2026

- Stats: 18 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 2 Receptions, 2 Targets

- Game: MIA vs LVR, 13-27 Loss

- Fantasy points: 1.8

#2. Greg Dulcich, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 55 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 7 Targets

- Game: MIA vs KAN, 10-24 Loss

- Fantasy points: 5.5

#1. Greg Dulcich, October 11, 2026

- Stats: 37 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 5 Targets

- Game: MIA vs CIN, 24-31 Loss

- Fantasy points: 5.7