Billie Joe Armstrong experiments with solos in Green Day's behind-the-scenes "Living in the '20s" video

Green Day has shared a new behind-the-scenes video capturing the recording of "Living in the '20s," a track off the band's new album, Saviors.

The clip, which is streaming now on YouTube, features frontman Billie Joe Armstrong trying a few different approaches to the song's guitar solo before figuring out the direction he wants to take.

"I don't wanna do anything that sounds too old-fashioned guitar playing," Armstrong says. "I wanna do something where it's just, like, it just gets bigger."

Saviors, the 14th Green Day album, dropped in January. It also includes the singles "The American Dream Is Killing Me" and "Dilemma."

Green Day will launch a U.S. tour in support of Saviors in July. They'll also be playing their albums Dookie and American Idiot in full in honor of their respective 30th and 20th anniversaries.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

