Billy Idol announces new leg of the It’s A Nice Day To … Tour Again! tour

Billy Idol It's A Nice Day To ...Tour Again! admat (Courtesy of Live Nation)

Billy Idol is hitting the road again this summer.

The "Rebel Yell" rocker has announced dates for a new leg of the It’s A Nice Day To … Tour Again! tour, kicking off Aug. 7 in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The trek will hit cities in Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Virginia, North Carolina, Michigan, Ohio, Texas, and more, before wrapping Sept. 27 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

A Citi presale for tickets begins Wednesday at 12 p.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 12 p.m. local time.

Idol launched the It's A Nice Day To … Tour Again! tour in April 2025. In addition to the newly announced shows, he will headline the weeklong Hot in the City Las Vegas residency at the Fontainebleau from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5.

A complete list of dates can be found at BillyIdol.net.

Idol is currently nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Inductees will be announced April 13 on American Idol. In addition, his new documentary, Billy Idol Should Be Dead, directed by Jonas Åkerlund, is currently streaming on Hulu.

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