Billy Idol and David Lee Roth playing Calgary’s The Roundup MusicFest

David Lee Roth on the Main Stage during day 1, weekend 2 of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 17, 2026. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)/Billy Idol performs on 'American Idol' (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Billy Idol and David Lee Roth will be sharing a bill at The Roundup MusicFest in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The two-day fest at Prince’s Island Park will take place July 8 and 9, with Idol and Roth confirmed for July 8, along with Canadian rockers Sloan and Toque. The show will be Roth’s first in Canada since 2006.

The July 9 lineup will be headlined by Foster The People, with Grouplove, The New Pornographers and The Royal Foundry also on the bill.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Friday. More info can be found at Roundupmusicfest.com.

Roth is currently on his Don't Love Me, Rent Me U.S tour, which hits Austin, Texas, on Wednesday. A complete list of dates can be found at DavidLeeRoth.com.

Idol, who'll be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November, is set to play the Lakefront Music Festival in Prior Lake, Minnesota, on July 10, and will then kick off a new leg of his It's A Nice Day To … Tour Again tour on Aug. 7 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Idol's full schedule can be found at BillyIdol.net.

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