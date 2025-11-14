Billy Idol releases new song ‘Dying to Live’ from 'Billy Idol Should Be Dead' documentary

Billy Idol has just dropped the new song "Dying to Live," featuring composer J. Ralph. The song appears at the end of his documentary, Billy Idol Should Be Dead, which had its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival in June.

The song's accompanying video features photos and footage from Idol's life and career, including home movies, performance clips and more, combined with animated segments.

“It’s quite something watching a documentary about your own life,” Idol says. “Seeing the landscape of my story all laid out inspired me to want to write a song for the end of the film that brings together what I saw in the film; all the strands of my life really.”

He adds, “It was thrilling to work together with J. Ralph. Symphonic music has a unique cinematic authenticity, we felt this was essential to capturing the range of emotions the climactic moment of the film called for.”

Billy Idol Should Be Dead, directed by Jonas Åkerlund, is expected to be released in theaters and on streaming services in early 2026.

Idol released the new album Dream Into It in April. It was his first full-length album since 2014's Kings & Queens of the Underground.

