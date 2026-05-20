Billy Joel hits back against planned biopic

Billy Joel does not support a planned biopic that was announced on Tuesday.

The film, Billy & Me, to be directed by editor/producer John Ottman, is described as the "untold origin story of Billy Joel before the fame, before the hit records, and before the world knew him as the Piano Man," told from the perspective of Irwin Mazur, Joel's first manager, who was responsible for discovering him in 1966.

Jon Small, who was Joel’s drummer in his early bands the Hassles and Attila, is also involved in the film as a consultant, co-executive producer and second unit director.

But the film is being made without the cooperation of Joel.

A statement provided to ABC Audio from Joel's spokesperson reads, "Since 2021, the parties involved have been officially notified that they do not possess Billy Joel's life rights and will not be able to secure the music rights required for this project," adding, "Billy Joel has not authorized or supported this project in any capacity, and any attempt to move forward without it would be both legally and professionally misguided."

Joel's life and career was previously the subject of the two-part HBO documentary, And So It Goes, which debuted in July 2025.

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