Billy Joel joined by Phish’s Trey Anastasio at Madison Square Garden residency show

By Jill Lances
Billy Joel played his second to last Madison Square Garden residency show on Saturday, and brought a very special guest to join him on a couple songs – Phish’s Trey Anastasio.

The pair teamed for a performance of the Glass Houses tracks "Sleeping with the Television On" and "You May Be Right," as well as a partial cover of the Derek & the Dominoes classic "Layla."

Billy is set to wrap his residency on July 25, which will be his 150th show at the Garden. Trey and Phish have also played a lot of shows at MSG — 83, to be exact — prompting MSG to point out the significance of the collaboration.

"No one plays @thegarden more than @billyjoel and @treyanastasio," the venue shared on Instagram. "Tonight they played together." 

In addition to the residency shows, Billy has several other dates on the books this year. A complete list of shows can be found at billyjoel.com.

