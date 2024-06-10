Billy Joel joined by Phish’s Trey Anastasio at Madison Square Garden residency show

The pair teamed for a performance of the Glass Houses tracks "Sleeping with the Television On" and "You May Be Right," as well as a partial cover of the Derek & the Dominoes classic "Layla."
"No one plays @thegarden more than @billyjoel and @treyanastasio," the venue shared on Instagram. "Tonight they played together."
In addition to the residency shows, Billy has several other dates on the books this year. A complete list of shows can be found at billyjoel.com.
