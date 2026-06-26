Billy Joel’s 'Vienna' joins the Spotify Billions Club

Billy Joel performs during his 150th show at Madison Square Garden on July 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images)

Billy Joel is celebrating another song joining the Spotify Billions Club.

A post on the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's Instagram account reveals that "Vienna" is now his third song to reach the milestone.

Already in the Billions Club are "Piano Man," which joined in April and has currently been streamed over 1.3 billion times, and "Uptown Girl," which joined in September 2024 and been streamed over 1.4 billion times.

The increase in Spotify streams is likely due in part to a popular TikTok trend that started in 2024 where women in their 20s and 30s expressed their emotional feelings about their life, pressure and more. The posts particularly identified with the song's lyric, "slow down, you're doing fine."

"Vienna," which Joel has said is one of his favorites of his songs, is a track off the rocker's 1977 breakthrough album The Stranger and was originally the B-side of his top-10 single "Just the Way You Are." He released an official video for the song in 2024.

It has gone on to become a fan favorite, and a song Joel often plays live in concert.

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