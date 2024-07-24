Biography of late Motörhead guitarist "Fast" Eddie Clarke announced alongside four-CD box set

A new biography of late Motörhead guitarist "Fast" Eddie Clarke has been announced.

Titled Make My Day: The Rock 'n' Roll Story of 'Fast' Eddie Clarke, the book is due out Sept. 6 and was written by rock journalist Kris Needs alongside Clarke's widow, Mariko Fujiwara.

Make My Day will accompany a four-CD box set dedicated to Clarke's career, including unreleased Motörhead and solo material, as well as music from his band Fastway. You can listen to a track called "Over and Out" now via digital outlets.

Clarke, who died in 2018, was part of the classic Motörhead lineup alongside frontman Lemmy Kilmister and drummer Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor. Lemmy and Taylor both passed in 2015.

