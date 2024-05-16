The Black Crowes bring out Steven Tyler for his first performance since injuring his vocal cords

The Black Crowes brought their Happiness Bastards tour to London’s Eventim Apollo on Wednesday, May 15, where they were joined by a very special guest: Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler.

Tyler came out for the final song of the night, joining The Crowes for a cover of the Aerosmith classic "Mama Kin." It was Tyler's first public performance since fracturing his larynx in September, which forced the postponement of Aerosmith's Peace Out final tour.

“If it is alright with y'all, we wanna play one more song. We wanna dedicate it to somebody who is a dear friend, and a hero, and a legend, Mr. Steven Tyler,” Chris Robinson shared. “We will be touring with Aerosmith soon, so we wanna play one of his songs."

The Crowes were special guests on the Peace Out tour and will join Aerosmith again when the tour resumes September 20 in Pittsburgh.

Meanwhile, Tyler wasn't the only rock superstar to take in The Crowes' London show. The band shared a picture on Instagram revealing that Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page was also backstage. They captioned the clip, "Rock Royalty Reigned last night at the #HappinessBastardsTour at the @eventimapollo in London."

Next up, The Black Crowes bring their Happiness Bastards tour to Newcastle on May 17. A complete list of date can be found at theblackcrowes.com.

