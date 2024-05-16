The Black Crowes bring out Steven Tyler for his first performance since injuring his vocal cords

Tyler came out for the final song of the night, joining The Crowes for a cover of the Aerosmith classic "Mama Kin." It was Tyler's first public performance since fracturing his larynx in September, which forced the postponement of Aerosmith's Peace Out final tour.
Meanwhile, Tyler wasn't the only rock superstar to take in The Crowes' London show. The band shared a picture on Instagram revealing that Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page was also backstage. They captioned the clip, "Rock Royalty Reigned last night at the #HappinessBastardsTour at the @eventimapollo in London."
Next up, The Black Crowes bring their Happiness Bastards tour to Newcastle on May 17. A complete list of date can be found at theblackcrowes.com.
