The Black Crowes, David Byrne to play Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival

Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes perform during the 2025 SEMA Fest at the Las Vegas Convention Center on November 07, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

The Black Crowes and Talking Heads frontman David Byrne are confirmed to play the 2026 Mad Cool Festival, happening July 8-11 in Madrid, Spain.

Both artists are booked to play the final night of the festival, which also features headliner Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Pulp and The National's Matt Berninger.

The festival's other headliners include Foo Fighters, Florence + the Machine and Twenty One Pilots, with the lineup also featuring Kings of Leon, Halsey, Dogstar, Lorde, A Perfect Circle, Charlie Puth and more.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Mad Cool. After various presales, tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 20.

A complete lineup can be found at madcoolfestival.es.

Byrne is currently on tour in support of his latest album, Who is the Sky?, and is set to play three nights in Seattle starting Tuesday.

The Black Crowes will release a super-deluxe box set of their third studio album, Amorica, on Friday. They also just announced a tour of Australia that kicks off April 3 in Melbourne and includes an appearance at the Byron Bay Bluesfest.

