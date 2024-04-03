The Black Crowes kick off Happiness Bastards tour in Nashville

The Black Crowes launched their Happiness Bastards tour at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House on Tuesday, April 2, treating fans to a mix of new songs, hits and deep tracks.

According to setlist.fm, the band kicked things off with the track "Bedside Manners" from Happiness Bastards, their first album in 15 years. In fact, the set featured several songs from the record, including their latest single, "Wanting and Waiting," as well as "Cross Your Fingers," "Flesh Wound" and "Rats and Clowns."

Country star Lainey Wilson was a surprise guest at the show; she was introduced by Chris Robinson, who said, "I guess if you're gonna play the Grand Ole Opry you have to have a bonafide country superstar." She then joined the band for their Happiness Bastards collaboration, "Wilted Rose," as well as the classic Shake Your Money Maker tune "She Talks to Angels."

The Crowes treated fans to a 17-song set list that also featured plenty of hits, including "Hard to Handle," "Remedy," "Sting Me" and "Jealous Again," as well as "Twice as Hard" and the Southern Harmony and Musical Companion favorites "Thorn in My Pride" and "My Morning Song."

The band then wrapped the show with a cover of The Velvet Underground track “White Light/White Heat.”

The Black Crowes bring their Happiness Bastards tour to Atlanta's Fox Theatre on Wednesday, April 3. A complete list of dates can be found at theblackcrowes.com.

