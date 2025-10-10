The Black Crowes release ‘Exit’ from upcoming 'Amorica' super-deluxe box set

(L-R) Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes perform onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

The Black Crowes have released a new track from the upcoming super-deluxe edition of their third studio album, 1994's Amorica.

The latest is the track "Exit," which is part of the set's The Marie Laveau Sessions. It features seven songs Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson worked on during a soundcheck on their High As The Moon tour and then recorded in New Orleans on a day off from the trek.

"Chris and I wrote this song on the first half of the Southern Harmony tour," Rich explains. "It was the first song we wrote leading up to Amorica. It's such a powerful song and a snapshot into the band which was firing on all cylinders."

"Exit" is available now via digital outlets.

In addition to The Marie Laveau Sessions, the Amorica set features new mixes of the original album, plus a whole lot of bonus material.

Extras include Tallest, nine newly mixed songs recorded during the sessions for Tall, an unreleased album the band worked on before Amorica but was scrapped by the brothers. The set also includes four recordings from a live broadcast from AIR Studios in London.

The Amorica super-deluxe box set will be released Nov. 14 as a five-LP or three-CD set. There will also be two-LP and one-CD editions.

All formats are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.