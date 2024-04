The Black Crowes are set to headline the 2024 Borderland festival, taking place September 13-15 in East Aurora, New York, southeast of Buffalo.

Other acts on the bill include CAAMP, Marcus King, The Wailers, Dark Star Orchestra and The Wood Brothers.

A ticket presale stars Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public on the same day at 12 p.m. More information and a complete lineup can be found at borderlandfestival.com.

The Black Crowes are currently on their Happiness Bastards tour, which hits Toronto on Wednesday, April 25, and then New York City on Saturday, April 27. A complete list of dates can be found at theblackcrowes.com.

