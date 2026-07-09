Black Sabbath's Bill Ward shares health update: 'I'm not in retirement or ill or giving up'

Bill Ward, Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath appear at a press conference at the Whisky a Go Go on November 11, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward has shared an update on his health.

In a Facebook post published Thursday, the 78-year-old drummer writes, "I'm announcing today somewhat sadly but nonetheless truthfully, that I've reached a place where publicly more and more I need to use a wheelchair, mostly in airports, or public events."

"I can still walk, let there be no doubt," Ward continues. "But I can't walk very far without needing to rest, meaning I need to sit down."

Ward adds that he's "still a drummer" and feels he "can still play pretty good for 78 years old."

"My talents and ambitions, and my unyielding need to be artful, and to play drums, is still as strong as it was so many years ago now," Ward writes. "I'm just saying if you see me in a wheelchair, I'm just catching a ride, I'm not in retirement or ill or giving up, or any of those thoughts that ignite when we see people in wheelchairs. I'm making myself public and transparent about my new transport, and letting you know I'm OK."

He concludes, "Much love to you all and I'll keep rocking until I'm dead."

Ward reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler in 2025 for the massive Back to the Beginning concert, which marked the final live performance by the legendary metal outfit's original lineup. Ozzy died just over two weeks later at age 76.

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