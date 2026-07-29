Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi announces new solo album, ﻿'From the Dark'

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi has announced a new solo album called From the Dark.

The record is due out Oct. 23 and marks Iommi's first solo effort in over 20 years. It was recorded with vocalist Jorn Lande, bassist Becky Baldwin and drummer Karl Brazil.

"It's an album we've really enjoyed making," Iommi says in a statement. "We're not trying to prove anything - it's a great album, it rocks!"

The first single, called "World Alone," is out now alongside a video, which you can watch streaming on YouTube.

Since last putting out a solo album in 2005, Iommi and Black Sabbath put out a final record, 2013's 13, and wrapped up a farewell tour in 2017. The original Sabbath lineup — Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward — reunited for one final show at the 2025 Back to the Beginning concert. Ozzy passed away just over two weeks later.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.