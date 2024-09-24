Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi and Bill Ward reunite for International Day of Birmingham

"You just never know who you'll bump into in Birmingham!" Iommi captioned the shot. "We both attended the Lord Mayor's reception for International Birmingham Day."
According to the Birmingham City Council, the event was actually called International Day of Birmingham and is described as "a day when Birminghams worldwide will celebrate their shared Brummie heritage with a collective chant of 'Alright Bab.'" The reception the two rockers attended took place at Birmingham Council House, hosted by the lord mayor of Birmingham.
"I'm in for playing some of everyone's old favorites," Ward wrote on social media. "Loved playing them then, I'd love to play them one last time."
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.