Blondie, Todd Rundgren among the artists booked for St. Louis’ Evolution Festival

By Jill Lances
Blondie, Nile Rodgers & Chic, and Todd Rundgren are among the acts set to play Evolution Festival, happening September 28 and 29 at Forest Park in St. Louis, Missouri.
The festival, now in its second year, will be headlined by The Killers and Beck, with Jane’s Addiction, Killer Mike, Elle King and Pete Yorn also on the bill.

Two-day passes for the festival go on sale Wednesday, February 28, at 10 a.m. CST. Info on tickets and the complete lineup can be found at evolutionfestival.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

