Blondie’s Debbie Harry on the band’s new album: ‘It feels like Blondie’

Blondie’s Debbie Harry is giving fans some insight into the band’s upcoming album.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Harry confirms that the album's called High Noon and says fans should expect some variety on the record, which is normal for a Blondie album.

"I think our tradition has always been to cover a lot of different styles and to embody some different moods. So in that respect, it's a very traditional Blondie album," she says. "I think the thing that makes people carry on with us is that we're excited about what we do, and we work hard at it, and it's not sort of like, oh, well, I guess let's do [an album]."

She adds, "We write songs. We write stuff that's about our lives and about today."

Harry also reveals that Sex Pistols’ Glen Matlock, who’s been playing bass with them since 2022, has contributed a song called "Sleepwalking" to the record.

"It's just a wonderful song, and it really sticks in your head," she says. "It reminds me of his contribution to the Sex Pistols; it has that feel to it. It's a great, simple, three-chord, four-chord song with a great feel."

Harry says the album contains "some really great dance music," noting, "It's very rock and roll, but yet, we've always managed to squeeze in elements of other sounds in music and other styles of music, other moods of music."

"And Blondie has always done that," she adds. "We've always embodied the present. So it feels like Blondie."

So far there's no word on exactly when Blondie will release High Noon. It will be the band's first album since 2017's Pollinator.

