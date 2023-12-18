Bob Dylan quietly released an album of 1973 outtakes in Europe

By Jill Lances

Bob Dylan quietly released an album of studio outtakes earlier this month, but good luck trying to get your hands on it.

Rolling Stone reports that a limited number of copies of Dylan's 50th Anniversary Collection 1973 were released to random record stores in Europe, in order to comply with European "use it or lose it" copyright laws, which say that after 50 years, any sound recordings can become public domain if they aren't used.

The latest album of outtakes is from the Pat Garrett & Billy The Kid soundtrack sessions. While some fans have been searching record stores trying to find a copy, others are heading to eBay, with the few available copies going for as much as $500.

This isn't the first time Dylan has released an outtakes album to comply with European copyright laws. He previously released an 18-disc set featuring outtakes from Bringing It All Back HomeHighway 61 Revisited and Blonde on Blonde. He's also released other limited-edition CDs to European stores without any announcement.

